Only three political parties declared receiving donations





The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations.

The IEC says only three parties – the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA – had declared receiving donations to the value of more than 30 million.

The commission added that the DA received just under R16 m, ANC reported receiving just over R10.7m, with ActionSA declaring direct donations totaling R3.3m.

Bongani Bingwa chats to My Vote Counts political party funding researcher Robyn Pasensie to give more insight on the matter.

We were surprised that only three parties declared, and we need to know this is for only one period. It is possible that other parties are receiving money but it might be just under R100, 000. Robyn Pasensie, Political party funding researcher - My Vote Counts

She says civil society needs to take the challenge to see what the level of compliance from the political parties.

