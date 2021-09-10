It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor
South Africa is still subject to the United Kingdom's travel restrictions and has kept the country under the red list despite hundreds of thousands of vaccines being administered every day.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) minister Dr Naledi Pandor says her department continues to lobby the UK government to change the status.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.
South Africa has made good progress through the third wave and its health system has shown that it is able to cope with the challenge. We are relaying this to our counterparts in the UK and we hope that very soon sense will prevail.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
South Africa is a major destination for tourists from the UK and for tourists from South Africa to the UK. I think there is a lot of protest arriving at the table of the Prime Minister as well as the Secretary of State.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
She believes that it is sensible to lift restrictions and hopes South Africa will persuade.
Listen below to the full conversation:
