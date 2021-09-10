[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired
Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired
After a TikTok video of a man confronting women about wearing bikinis at the beach went viral, his company has fired him for harassment.
Watch the video below:
Click here to read the man's full response:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
