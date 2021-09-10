Prof Phakeng apologises unreservedly to LGBTQI+ community for Sunday's seminar
The University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has apologised to the LGBTQI+ community for the seminar she hosted on Sunday.
Phakeng and the guests revied criticism on views expressed during the 'What does science say about LGBTQA+' seminar.
One of the panellists Dr Kgomotso Mathabe who is a Urologist at Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Wednesday told Clement Manyathela that the intention of the seminar was not to hurt anyone.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says Professor Phakeng will continue with the sessions but not on LGBTQI+ topics.
RELATED: Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks
Professor Phakeng has had some time to deeply reflect on the session that happened last week Sunday, she is quiet as it can be expected deeply saddened that this has resulted in such pain and hurt within the LGBTQIA community and she has unreservedly apologised to the community.Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - University of Cape Town
Professor Phakeng will be engaging in a number of sessions with the LGBTQI+ community.Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Friday released an unreserved, unqualified apology to the LGBTQIA+ community after a session she hosted on Sunday. Read more: https://t.co/o91zCLzsJf pic.twitter.com/EiXSBKEvBW— UCT (@UCT_news) September 10, 2021
Listen to the interview from 18:32 minutes.
Source : 702
More from Local
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children kicks off
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt sheds more light on the vaccine trial.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More
ANC fires Carl Niehaus
Niehaus has been on a collision course with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.Read More
Joburg informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award
African Reclaimers Organisation executive committee member Luyanda Hlatshwayo says they have to start changing perceptions about what we are doing.Read More
Gauteng's quality of life has declined, survey finds
John Perlman speaks to GCRO senior researcher Dr Alexander Parker about how the report was conducted.Read More
Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal
The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass. Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.Read More
Communities feeling crunch of July looting
John Perlman speaks to journalist Chris Makhaya who visited communities that were affected by the looting.Read More
LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air
Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis.Read More
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions
According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for it to happen again.Read More