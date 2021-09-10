Prof Phakeng apologises unreservedly to LGBTQI+ community for Sunday's seminar





The University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has apologised to the LGBTQI+ community for the seminar she hosted on Sunday.

Phakeng and the guests revied criticism on views expressed during the 'What does science say about LGBTQA+' seminar.

One of the panellists Dr Kgomotso Mathabe who is a Urologist at Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Wednesday told Clement Manyathela that the intention of the seminar was not to hurt anyone.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says Professor Phakeng will continue with the sessions but not on LGBTQI+ topics.

Professor Phakeng has had some time to deeply reflect on the session that happened last week Sunday, she is quiet as it can be expected deeply saddened that this has resulted in such pain and hurt within the LGBTQIA community and she has unreservedly apologised to the community. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - University of Cape Town

Professor Phakeng will be engaging in a number of sessions with the LGBTQI+ community. Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson - University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Friday released an unreserved, unqualified apology to the LGBTQIA+ community after a session she hosted on Sunday. Read more: https://t.co/o91zCLzsJf pic.twitter.com/EiXSBKEvBW — UCT (@UCT_news) September 10, 2021

