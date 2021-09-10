Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - Exploring SA National Parks (National Parks Week)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Amanda Dlamini
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Amanda Dlamini - Former Banyana Banyana Captain / Football Analyst
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Mikhale Jones
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mikhale Jones
Today at 16:10
Govt to issue digital vaccination certificates
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 16:20
30 days to fix a legislative blunder that saw the release of more than 96 000 convicted offenders on parole without their DNA being added to a national database
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:40
An annual report on the state of South African wine.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tim Atkin
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:41
ZOOM Friday File: Lemon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Frankental - Co-founder of Lemon
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children kicks off Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt sheds more light on the vaccine trial. 10 September 2021 1:04 PM
Prof Phakeng apologises unreservedly to LGBTQI+ community for Sunday's seminar UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says Professor Phakeng will be engaging in a number of sessions with the LGBTQI+ community. 10 September 2021 11:04 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
Only three political parties declared receiving donations My Vote Counts political party funding researcher Robyn Pasensie reflects on the declaration by some parties. 10 September 2021 7:23 AM
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Local

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children kicks off

10 September 2021 1:04 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Children
Trial
vaccine
Sinovac Biotech

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt sheds more light on the vaccine trial.

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria and China's Sinovac Biotech have partnered to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine trial in children and adolescents on Friday.

The study will evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine on children and adolescents aged between six months and 17 years old.

The study will see more than 2,000 children and teenagers taking part in seven vaccine sites.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt sheds more light on the vaccine trial.

The trial has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and they had various requirements before a clinical study can be rolled out.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says there is a process that ensures that the participants are not harmed and the study sets out to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine.

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Local

Prof Phakeng apologises unreservedly to LGBTQI+ community for Sunday's seminar

10 September 2021 11:04 AM

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola says Professor Phakeng will be engaging in a number of sessions with the LGBTQI+ community.

Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM

Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.

ANC fires Carl Niehaus

9 September 2021 6:32 PM

Niehaus has been on a collision course with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.

Joburg informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award

9 September 2021 5:45 PM

African Reclaimers Organisation executive committee member Luyanda Hlatshwayo says they have to start changing perceptions about what we are doing.

Gauteng's quality of life has declined, survey finds

9 September 2021 5:16 PM

John Perlman speaks to GCRO senior researcher Dr Alexander Parker about how the report was conducted.

Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal

9 September 2021 4:43 PM

The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass. Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.

Communities feeling crunch of July looting

9 September 2021 4:22 PM

John Perlman speaks to journalist Chris Makhaya who visited communities that were affected by the looting.

LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air

9 September 2021 3:04 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis.

Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions

9 September 2021 2:43 PM

According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for it to happen again.

IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m

9 September 2021 2:11 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.

It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor

Politics

Only three political parties declared receiving donations

Politics

Communities feeling crunch of July looting

Local

Useful protection or not warranted? Third jab debate rages

10 September 2021 12:36 PM

This is how the various COVID-19 vaccines do their job

10 September 2021 11:26 AM

Sinovac’s vaccine in children trial kicks off in SA on Friday

10 September 2021 11:20 AM

