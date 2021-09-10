Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine trial on children kicks off





The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria and China's Sinovac Biotech have partnered to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine trial in children and adolescents on Friday.

The study will evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine on children and adolescents aged between six months and 17 years old.

The study will see more than 2,000 children and teenagers taking part in seven vaccine sites.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt sheds more light on the vaccine trial.

The trial has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and they had various requirements before a clinical study can be rolled out. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says there is a process that ensures that the participants are not harmed and the study sets out to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine.

Listen below to the full conversation: