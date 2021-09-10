Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Friday said that it would not regulate the number of supporters who wanted to attend its manifesto launch as it did not want to offend them.
Party leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.
He said that it was time to create a festive election mood: “To make elections exciting, to make people look forward to voting and we cannot do that if there are no rallies, if there are no mass mobilisations to make sure that there is excitement. Any other method will lead to voter apartheid in South Africa and that will lead to elections that are not free and fair.”
Malema is on the campaign trail in Alexandra on Friday.
This will be the EFF's first rally ahead of the local government elections but not the first gathering it’s called in the middle of the pandemic.
In June, Malema led thousands of members on a march to Pretoria to demand COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China.
South Africa has a tough task of seeing through the local polls set to take place on 1 November while avoiding a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi
ANC fires Carl Niehaus
ANC fires Carl Niehaus
Niehaus has been on a collision course with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.Read More
