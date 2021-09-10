Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
Local

Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini

10 September 2021 3:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Football
World Cup
Amanda Dlamini
Upside of Failure

Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure.

Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini says being dropped from the national team was one of the defining moments in her life.

Dlamini captioned the national squad for three years before passing over the baton.

Currently, she is involved in YouthX programmes and she is a football analyst.

She speaks to Ray White about how she views failure.

Not qualifying for the World Cup has to be one of those moments for me, it stands out because of the efforts we put in and I think also the game of women's football at the time had wasn't fully established.

Amanda Dlamini, Former Banyana Banyana Captain / Football Analyst 

Those challenges ultimately build you. I think a defining moment for when I was dropped from the national team, I was very hesitant that I return because it was so painful for me to see that dream disappearing in front of my eyes and I was just so close to scratching the surface.

Amanda Dlamini, Former Banyana Banyana Captain / Football Analyst 

Dlamini said soccer players must tackle the stereotype that they are not educated.

Listen to the full interview below:




