Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special category 2 funeral for late politician and leader of the National Freedom Party (NFP) leader, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.
This news was shared by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday afternoon.
This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.
KaMagwaza-Msibi, who was also a deputy minister, died earlier this week at the age of 59 from cardiac arrest.
Her family had asked that she be honoured with an official provincial funeral.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi
