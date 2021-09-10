DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is approaching the High Court in Pretoria to file an application to review former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole.
Zuma was sentenced to months in prison but only spent 60 days where he was released on medical parole.
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze about the latest on the court application.
At the moment it looks like it is the DA going at this alone.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
They want the record of decision which Arthur Fraser relied on to be provided. The DA wants the matter to be dealt with on an urgent basis.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
