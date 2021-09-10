Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications





Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday that South Africans will be issued with digital vaccine certificates.

Phaahla said the certificate will be available on smartphones, can also be printed and will be protected against fraud.

John Perlman speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan about this.

What might make this easier is that they already have the details of vaccinated people on a digital platform. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

They didn't give specifics on how you will get the certificate. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

We can safely say we will need the digital certificate because around the world regardless of the arguments around vaccine passports, we see countries starting to implement this. It is going to be a standardised card by WHO specifications. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

