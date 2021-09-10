PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Kopano Malatji, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kopano Malatji - Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications John Perlman speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan about the announcement for vaccine certificates. 10 September 2021 4:59 PM
DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze about the latest on the court application. 10 September 2021 4:29 PM
Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate

10 September 2021 5:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ntando Mahlangu
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
louzanne Coetzee
Erasmus Badenhorst

Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.

IT is worth finding out how Paralympic sport is organised in South Africa in the light of a good performance in Tokyo. Leon Fleiser, former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation has more. READ: Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach

Sponsors Toyota honoured Team SA medallists on Friday following their impressive performances at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Toyota gifted seven athletes with cash at a ceremony in Johannesburg.

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker walked away with the biggest cheque for her silver and gold medals at the Olympic Games. Sponsors Toyota double medallist Ntando Mahlangu received R200,000 for clinching gold in the long jump and men’s 200m.

Sheryl James, Anruné Meyer, Pieter du Preez and Louzanne Coetzee and her two guides also received financial rewards.

We didn't have enough people that qualified according to the rules of the game. We are grateful for the family support and sacrifice. Tatjana Schoenmaker said today that she is lucky to have her family's support.

Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation

The media has been absolutely fantastic since 1992. Every participant has a story to tell and a triumphant one at that. There was no international competition for the last 18 months. The Department of Sport has also come on board for both the Olympics and Paralympics.

Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation

Paralympic sport is a very high-performance sport. If you have a brother or sister who is keen to participate point them in our direction.

Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation

Listen below for the full interview...




10 September 2021 5:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ntando Mahlangu
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
louzanne Coetzee
Erasmus Badenhorst

More from Sport

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

8 September 2021 5:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League

6 September 2021 11:34 AM

The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics

1 September 2021 4:44 PM

The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills

27 August 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things'

25 August 2021 2:07 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job

23 August 2021 3:18 PM

The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The working environment within the team management has become a contaminated space for him to continue to work in”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

19 August 2021 2:11 PM

South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to the final qualification for Qatar 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club'

17 August 2021 4:16 PM

The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

16 August 2021 4:16 PM

His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage following a 2-1 loss to Swallows on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications

Local

DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole

Local

Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA