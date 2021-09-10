PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate
IT is worth finding out how Paralympic sport is organised in South Africa in the light of a good performance in Tokyo. Leon Fleiser, former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation has more. READ: Ntando Mahlangu is an amazing athlete, his work ethic is incredible - Coach
Sponsors Toyota honoured Team SA medallists on Friday following their impressive performances at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Toyota gifted seven athletes with cash at a ceremony in Johannesburg.
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker walked away with the biggest cheque for her silver and gold medals at the Olympic Games. Sponsors Toyota double medallist Ntando Mahlangu received R200,000 for clinching gold in the long jump and men’s 200m.
Sheryl James, Anruné Meyer, Pieter du Preez and Louzanne Coetzee and her two guides also received financial rewards.
We didn't have enough people that qualified according to the rules of the game. We are grateful for the family support and sacrifice. Tatjana Schoenmaker said today that she is lucky to have her family's support.Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation
The media has been absolutely fantastic since 1992. Every participant has a story to tell and a triumphant one at that. There was no international competition for the last 18 months. The Department of Sport has also come on board for both the Olympics and Paralympics.Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation
Paralympic sport is a very high-performance sport. If you have a brother or sister who is keen to participate point them in our direction.Leon Fleiser, Former Paralympian and head of the South African Tokyo Olympics delegation
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
