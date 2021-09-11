COVID-19: SA records 5,885 new cases and 281 deaths





South Africa has recorded 5,885 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,848,925.

The Health Department says 281 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 84,608.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,656,534 with a recovery rate of 93,2%.

The government says so far, 14,610,572 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.