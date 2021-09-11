COVID-19: SA records 5,885 new cases and 281 deaths
South Africa has recorded 5,885 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,848,925.
The Health Department says 281 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 84,608.
RELATED: 282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,656,534 with a recovery rate of 93,2%.
The government says so far, 14,610,572 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 848 925 with 5 885 new cases reported. Today 281 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 84 608 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 656 534 with a recovery rate of 93,2% pic.twitter.com/2gnzrCunWb— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 10, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
More from Local
Meet the CEO of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the founder of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu about his batteryless watches.Read More
Mother of teen stabbed at Joburg school says threats not taken seriously
The mother has said violent threats made by her son's attackers were regarded as conflict rather than peer abuse by the school.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Globally males are the ones who are most at risk of suicide'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about the public health issue of suicide.Read More
Eskom reports fire at Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga
Eskom said a fire broke out at the Kendal Power Station in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.Read More
Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications
John Perlman speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan about the announcement for vaccine certificates.Read More
DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze about the latest on the court application.Read More
Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini
Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure.Read More
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi
This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.Read More
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.Read More