[LISTEN] 'Globally males are the ones who are most at risk of suicide'
The 2021 international theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is 'Creating hope through action'.
The focus is around exploring the complicated idea of ‘hope’ in suicide prevention.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that 700,000 people die by suicide every year.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the public health issue of suicide.
This is a big problem globally, the last stats that come through were in 2019 and we were looking at somewhere between 700,000 to 800,000 annually.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The latest information from WHO is showing that since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are looking at much higher numbers.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati says it is vital to assist those at risk of suicide.
If somebody has attempted suicide before, that person is at a much higher risk of trying to do it again.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The males are by far globally the ones who are most at risk and who achieve what we call complete suicide.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
More from Local
Meet the CEO of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the founder of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu about his batteryless watches.Read More
Mother of teen stabbed at Joburg school says threats not taken seriously
The mother has said violent threats made by her son's attackers were regarded as conflict rather than peer abuse by the school.Read More
Eskom reports fire at Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga
Eskom said a fire broke out at the Kendal Power Station in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 5,885 new cases and 281 deaths
The government says so far, 14,610,572 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.Read More
Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications
John Perlman speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan about the announcement for vaccine certificates.Read More
DA heads to court over Jacob Zuma's medical parole
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze about the latest on the court application.Read More
Soccer players must challenge stereotypes about education - Amanda Dlamini
Ray White speaks to former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini about how she views failure.Read More
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi
This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.Read More
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.Read More