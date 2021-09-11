[LISTEN] 'Globally males are the ones who are most at risk of suicide'





The 2021 international theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is 'Creating hope through action'.

The focus is around exploring the complicated idea of ‘hope’ in suicide prevention.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that 700,000 people die by suicide every year.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the public health issue of suicide.

This is a big problem globally, the last stats that come through were in 2019 and we were looking at somewhere between 700,000 to 800,000 annually. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The latest information from WHO is showing that since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are looking at much higher numbers. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says it is vital to assist those at risk of suicide.

If somebody has attempted suicide before, that person is at a much higher risk of trying to do it again. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The males are by far globally the ones who are most at risk and who achieve what we call complete suicide. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: