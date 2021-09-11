Eskom reports fire at Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga
JOHANNESBURG - The cause of a fire at Eskom’s Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga remained unknown on Saturday.
The power utility said a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.
It said all staff were evacuated with no injuries reported.
A fire at the same power station broke out in February on one of the conveyor belts removing ash from the plant.
