Meet the CEO of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu
Meet the founder of AmaBhengu Fashion, Zamani Bhengu.
The 28year-old started his entrepreneurial journey on the streets of Pietermaritzburg where he sold several imported brand watches.
After establishing connections, Bhengu went on to establish his very own mechanical watch brand that uses no batteries.
He explains his business journey to Refiloe Mpakanyane.
Everything started small, I started when I was an intern at the department of treasury. I used to import watches and I sold those watches on the streets and I was a door to door salesman selling those watches. I was able to learn more about the watches and that interested me and I started my own brand.Zamani Bhengu, Founder - AmaBhengu Fashion
What I've realised is that watches in South Africa use batteries and gives customers batteries because batteries normally die. I realised that if I launch something unique that doesn't need batteries at all, I would be able to sell that product.Zamani Bhengu, Founder - AmaBhengu Fashion
Listen to the full interview below:
