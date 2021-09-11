Mother of teen stabbed at Joburg school says threats not taken seriously
The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed with a pair of scissors by another pupil has said violent threats made by her son's attackers were regarded as conflict rather than peer abuse by the school.
ALSO READ: - Joburg pupil (17) recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school - Alex school pupil dies in hospital after being stabbed, allegedly by teen girl
The Jeppe College pupil has been recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times in the back allegedly by a schoolmate on Wednesday.
It’s understood the victim suffered three stab wounds as well as internal bleeding during the violent altercation.
The assault left the family distraught and disappointed while the victim's mother sought answers from the school after she said they failed to address reports of bullying by the perpetrator and his alleged gang.
INCREASE IN VIOLENT INCIDENTS
Violence in schools across Gauteng is seemingly on the rise, this after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed allegedly by a 14-year-old girl in Alexandra on Thursday.
A grade 8 pupil was also stabbed to death last week by a 16-year-old classmate in the same area.
