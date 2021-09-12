'Dental care is not only about your teeth but about your whole body'





September is National Oral Health Month, and dental experts are sharing tips for a healthier mouth.

It is estimated that less than a third of South Africans floss regularly and many are doing it incorrectly.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to an Oral Hygiene advisor for Ivohealth Dirna Grobbelaar.

Oral hygiene at home is trying to remove most of the plaque with a brush and cleaning in between is very important. Flossing is not the only option we have, there are so many other things in the market we can use to clean in between. Dirna Grobbelaar, Oral Hygiene advisor -Ivohealth

Plaque can cause cavities, gum disease that can end up being quite serious and you can lose your teeth without even having any cavities in them. Dirna Grobbelaar, Oral Hygiene advisor -Ivohealth

Taking care of your mouth is not only about your teeth but about your whole body. Dirna Grobbelaar, Oral Hygiene advisor -Ivohealth

Listen to the full interview below: