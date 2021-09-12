WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship
JOHANNESBURG - The use of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for children 12 years and older.
ALSO READ: - Madhi: We vaccinate people to prevent them ending up in hospital - Sinovac COVID vaccine trial for children enrols first SA participants
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has granted the approval.
This becomes the first vaccine against the virus approved for minors in the country.
It comes after the first child was vaccinated with one of two doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Friday, as part of the Numolux global trial.
The United States and various other countries have already started vaccinating children of 12 years and older with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
In South Africa, 2,000 children between the ages of six months and 17 years old are part of the Sinovac vaccine global study that will include 14,000 children across the world.
FIGHTING BACK A FOURTH WAVE
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has explained that South Africa's vaccination efforts would be a key factor in limiting a potential fourth wave.
Pandor was speaking at the hand over a newly refurbished science laboratory at a Pietermaritzburg high school.
While she welcomed increased vaccination rates by men and the youth, she said more had to be done to reach the government's target of inoculating 70% of the population by December.
VACCINATION CENTRES IN PLACES OF WORSHIP
In a race to reach herd immunity by December, the Gauteng Health Department has partnered with faith-based organisations to set up vaccination sites at places of worship across the province.
Worshippers have put their faith in vaccines as the threat of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infections loomed.
The provincial government hoped churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship would also offer a familiar environment where people feel comfortable receiving a vaccine.
DAILY UPDATE
The daily COVID-19 fatality rate seems to have decreased slightly from the previous reporting cycle with a further 143 people succumbing to the virus.
This brings the total number of deaths since the outbreak on our shores to 84,751.
5,309 new cases were identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,854,234.
This increase represents a 10.7% positivity rate.
There has been an increase of 184 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours as well.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship
More from Local
'Men are not given skills to talk about being abused'
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to MatrixMen South Africa founder Martin Pelders about what the organisation does to help sexually abused men.Read More
'Dental care is not only about your teeth but about your whole body'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to an Oral Hygiene advisor for Ivohealth Dirna Grobbelaar about National Oral Health Month.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 5,309 new cases and 143 deaths
The government says so far, 14,670,161 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.Read More
Meet the CEO of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the founder of AmaBhengu Fashion Zamani Bhengu about his batteryless watches.Read More
Mother of teen stabbed at Joburg school says threats not taken seriously
The mother has said violent threats made by her son's attackers were regarded as conflict rather than peer abuse by the school.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Globally males are the ones who are most at risk of suicide'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about the public health issue of suicide.Read More
Eskom reports fire at Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga
Eskom said a fire broke out at the Kendal Power Station in the early hours of Saturday morning, damaging several units.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 5,885 new cases and 281 deaths
The government says so far, 14,610,572 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.Read More
Digital vaccine certificates to be standardised according to WHO specifications
John Perlman speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan about the announcement for vaccine certificates.Read More