'Men are not given skills to talk about being abused'
Established in August 2012, MatrixMan South Africa has been raising awareness about male survivors of sexual abuse.
The organisation also offers support, counselling and empower men that have been victims of sexual abuse to get permission to heal through hearing the stories of men that have been through the same as they have.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to MatrixMen South Africa founder Martin Pelders for more information.
The beginning was when I realised at the age of 45 that I was a victim of sexual abuse.Martin Pelders, Founder - MatrixMen South Africa
We (men) are not raised to speak about things. Men that are abused kind of resort to the big five, alcohol addiction, anger, sex and porn and violence.Martin Pelders, Founder - MatrixMen South Africa
Men are not given those skills and we need to develop them.Martin Pelders, Founder - MatrixMen South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
