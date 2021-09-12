President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the country's response to Covid-19.
The country is currently on level 3 lockdown, with the sale of alcohol prohibited between 6pm on Thursday nights and Sundays, social gatherings limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outside.
The President’s address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 12, 2021
The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 12, 2021
