South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the cabinet has decided to place the country on adjusted alert level 2 with effect from tomorrow, Monday, 13th September 2021.
This means the following:
- The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am
- The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.
- Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm.
- Alcohol consumption remains prohibited in public spaces.
- All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.
- Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.
- It remains mandatory for every person to wear a face mask that always covers their nose and mouth when in public spaces.
Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in 2 weeks.
He adds that the government is also looking into vaccine passports.
Watch the address here:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeVR4SN0LqA
