South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the cabinet has decided to place the country on adjusted alert level 2 with effect from tomorrow, Monday, 13th September 2021.

This means the following:

The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm.

Alcohol consumption remains prohibited in public spaces.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

It remains mandatory for every person to wear a face mask that always covers their nose and mouth when in public spaces.

Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in 2 weeks.

He adds that the government is also looking into vaccine passports.

Watch the address here: