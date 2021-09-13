Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Local Government Elections series- Action SA
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:35
Life in Afghanistan during and post Taliban rule
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- parental guilt and spoiled children
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Lexus Luxury of Conversation
Guests
Chris Weylandt - CEO at Weylandts
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup.
Guests
Mike Quinn - Author Failing To Win and the co-founder and former Group CEO at ZOONA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

13 September 2021 7:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
SA Tourism
#Covid19
vaccine
level2

SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that South Africa will move to an adjusted level 2 lockdown as of Monday 13 September.

The announcement follows meetings by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

RELATED: South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

The president also encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated citing that the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner government can open up sports venues to spectators and the reopening of tourism.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa South African Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says this is welcomed news as travel is opening up in South Africa and the rest of the world.

We looking forward to have over 60% South Africans vaccinated by December as that will be a huge boost to making South Africa as a destination.

Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO - South African Tourism

He says the industry is encouraging all South Africans to vaccinate as globally, travellers will consider visiting countries where people are vaccinated and have reached herd immunity.

Vaccination plays a huge role in the tourism sector recovering. It is frustrating to hear fake news on what the vaccine can or cannot do.

Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO - South African Tourism

Listen below to the full conversation:




