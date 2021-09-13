Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that South Africa will move to an adjusted level 2 lockdown as of Monday 13 September.
The announcement follows meetings by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
The president also encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated citing that the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner government can open up sports venues to spectators and the reopening of tourism.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa South African Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says this is welcomed news as travel is opening up in South Africa and the rest of the world.
We looking forward to have over 60% South Africans vaccinated by December as that will be a huge boost to making South Africa as a destination.Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO - South African Tourism
He says the industry is encouraging all South Africans to vaccinate as globally, travellers will consider visiting countries where people are vaccinated and have reached herd immunity.
Vaccination plays a huge role in the tourism sector recovering. It is frustrating to hear fake news on what the vaccine can or cannot do.Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO - South African Tourism
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
