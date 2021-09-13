SA records 3,961 COVID-19 infections and 126 people succumb to virus





The Health Department says 126 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 84,877.

South Africa has recorded 3,961 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 858, 195.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 667, 296 with a recovery rate of 93,3%.

The government says so far, 14,690,586 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.