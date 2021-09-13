[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral

Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match

Social media is talking after a stray cat was caught when it fell from the grandstands at a football match.

Watch video below:

From another angle, this catch was incredible… ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zL2hF0wmPi — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) September 12, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: