We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

This past weekend, Action SA, led by businessman and former Johannesburg mayor, launched its elections slogan Let's Fix South Africa.

The party says it wants to fix the mess created by the governing ANC in local municipalities.

This will be the first official major election the party contests since its registration in 2020.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Action SA national chairperson Michael Beaumont to discuss what the party has to offer voters.

Our offer is based on a track record in government, which not many parties of our relative youth can refer to because with Herman Mashaba's tenure as mayor of Johannesburg, our organisation has a pedigree in government and when we say we're going to do things, people can actually look back to what we did in the City of Johannesburg as evidence that what we say can be believed. Michael Beaumont, Action SA national chairperson

Action SA says it's open to forming coalitions, but not with the ANC.

We are open to govern with anyone except the ANC because our view is you can't fix the problem with the problem and that's why we will never govern with the ANC. Michael Beaumont, Action SA national chairperson

