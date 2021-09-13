Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag
The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that Phase 2 applications under the 2022 Online Admissions will begin today.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has more.
The system is going very well, we've been monitoring it very closely since this morning and we can confirm that in our records now we have over 60,000 applications that are successful. The majority of those will be coming from parents that are applying for Grade 1.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
You will recall that this is the process that we said we will open during this time. They applied and we can see that in the system more of them are still applying. In the morning we experienced a delay of some sort because we realised that over 9,000 parents were on the landing page, waiting for the system to open and that caused an administrative delay for us because the developers had to, after opening the system, clear those parents because if you let them in there they would not have been in a position to apply.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
We are sailing smoothly now the system is operational.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson, Gauteng Education Department
