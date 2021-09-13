Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Tshwane man in hotwater over cabbage patch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mahamba - Spokesperson at Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department
Today at 17:10
[Analysis] IEC Answering affidavit for the DA candidate list reopening
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tinyiko Maluleke - Independent Political Analyst at University of Pretoria
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
SA's looted 'desperate for cash'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED: Update on Eskom's Kendal Power Station - what is causing fires? Is there foul play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Moyo - General Manager For cluster of Power Stations at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tekkie Town founders on their fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Mostert - co-founder at Tekkie Town
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Lexus Luxury of Conversation featuring Chris Weylandt, CEO of Weylandts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Weylandt - CEO at Weylandts
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Quinn - Author Failing To Win and the co-founder and former Group CEO at ZOONA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona more than 60,000 applications are successful, the majority of them from p... 13 September 2021 1:25 PM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
View all Local
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police

13 September 2021 1:35 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Life Esidimeni
life esidimeni inquest
Richard Lebethe

Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the deaths of over 140 mental health patients in 2016 after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, has been asked to state who gave the order for the bodies of some mental health patients who had died at NGOs to undergo post-mortems.

Lebethe is being cross-examined at the inquest into the deaths of over 140 mental health patients in 2016 after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities.

He said that post-mortems were standard procedure for persons who had died at institutions but he became involved at the request of former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu.

Lebethe explained why the deaths first had to first be reported to the police: "What should be understood is that in forensic pathology, for any physical body to go into forensic pathology it needs a case docket that is opened. You can't just send a body to forensic pathology."

WATCH: Life Esidimeni inquest

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police




13 September 2021 1:35 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Life Esidimeni
life esidimeni inquest
Richard Lebethe

More from Local

Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag

13 September 2021 1:25 PM

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona more than 60,000 applications are successful, the majority of them from parents applying for Grade 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

13 September 2021 11:02 AM

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 3,961 COVID-19 infections and 126 people succumb to virus

13 September 2021 7:46 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 84,877 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

12 September 2021 8:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine passports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

12 September 2021 8:00 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

12 September 2021 5:30 PM

South Africa is currently on on level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Men are not given skills to talk about being abused'

12 September 2021 9:10 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to MatrixMen South Africa founder Martin Pelders about what the organisation does to help sexually abused men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dental care is not only about your teeth but about your whole body'

12 September 2021 7:45 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to an Oral Hygiene advisor for Ivohealth Dirna Grobbelaar about National Oral Health Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship

12 September 2021 7:34 AM

The use of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for children 12 years and older.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: SA records 5,309 new cases and 143 deaths

12 September 2021 6:52 AM

The government says so far, 14,670,161 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag

Local

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

Politics

Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

Politics

EWN Highlights

Lebethe: I don’t know if Esidimeni patients were moved under strict orders

13 September 2021 4:26 PM

KZN ANC to help families of 3 women fatally shot during ANC meeting with burials

13 September 2021 4:21 PM

Winde to govt: SA cannot be in a state of disaster indefinitely

13 September 2021 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA