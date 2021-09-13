EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant
The Eastern Cape, a province with a reputation for a crippling crisis in its education sector, is sitting with over 2,300 in desperate need of teachers to fill vacant positions.
This was revealed by the DA in the province after it received a reply from MEC for Education in the province, Fundile Gade, to a written question from the party's Yusuf Cassim.
There are currently 2,348 schools with vacant teacher posts in the province. These schools have a total number of 3,721 vacant teacher posts. The districts with the highest teacher vacancies are Amathole East with 603; OR Tambo Coastal with 409; Buffalo City with 398 and OR Tambo Inland with 375.
Gade also revealed that 86% of these posts have been vacant for more than three months.
Further, it was also stated that these posts are most likely only to be filled in 2022, pending the confirmation of budget availability.
John Perlman speaks to Vuyiseka Mboxela, the Eastern Cape provincial education spokesperson about this issue, which they say is not as big as the numbers stated by the DA.
The total number of schools in the Eastern Cape is 5,343. It is impossible for anyone to make a claim that close to 2,000 schools don't have enough teachers. The actual number of teachers that ought to be filled is 1,448. And even there John, let me make this clarification: the number that is 1,448 of vacant posts in the sector varies with schools, district officials and also positions available in the administration of the department.Vuyiseka Mboxela, Eastern Cape provincial education spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
