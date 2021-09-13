Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
Steinhoff is facing a liquidation hearing that could threaten its survival.
On Friday, the court ruled that Tekkie Town’s liquidation case against Steinhoff may go ahead.
RELATED: The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
Tekkie Town’s founders Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen claim Steinhoff acquired the company from them through fraud.
Mostert and Van Huyssteen say they were misled into swapping their Tekkie Town shares for stock in Steinhoff by its disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste.
The liquidation case starts on Tuesday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mostert (scroll up to listen).
Tomorrow, the show gets on the road, but there will undoubtedly be further attempts to delay it… inline with what we’ve seen from Steinhoff…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
We exchanged our controlling share for shares in Steinhoff that we couldn’t trade… Like everybody else, we didn’t see this R106 billion hole in the accounts of Steinhoff…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
The only people voting in favour of this settlement… are people who stand to gain mightily from it… people who don’t want to see the inside of a courtroom…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
He [van Huyssteen] has said he has forgiven him. I have forgiven him. Markus has apologised to both of us…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
We had two interviews with Dr Wiese… before our deal was approved… We weren’t paid for our business at all! … Our efforts to bring the PwC reports into the open… suggests we have nothing to hide…Bernard Mostert, cofounder - Tekkie Town
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/feet-footwear-nike-shoes-sneakers-1840619/
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.Read More
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?
Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations.Read More
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only
Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.Read More