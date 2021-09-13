Streaming issues? Report here
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

13 September 2021 6:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Insurance Claims Africa
Ryan Woolley
Sasria
July Unrest

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.

Sasria should pay 30% of the insured amounts to big businesses affected by July’s unrest, recommended Insurance Claims Africa on Monday.

The special risk insurer accelerated payments to businesses with claims smaller than R1 million, leaving many larger companies desperate for cash.

A pork trotter lies among other debris after looting at a Gauteng shopping centre. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa (scroll up to listen).

You’ve got tens of thousands of claims… Sasria is not equipped for the volume of claims… it’s just too slow.

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

It is actually a very well-run business… It’s a significant loss… They’re going to have to appropriately charge for premium…

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

If you put money in the hands of these businesses, they will mitigate long-term losses… Our recommendation is 30%... Think about job retention…

Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
