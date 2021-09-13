Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
Kendal Power Station unit one is out of commission after it tripped and caught alight on Saturday.
Two other units were also affected and were shut down.
Eskom expects the two faulty units to be up and running later this week.
It expects unit one to return to operation in the next two months.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom (scroll up to listen).
Whitfield asked him what is causing the fires, and if he suspects foul play.
It’s not easy to come to a conclusion… We’re not sure where the fault could’ve come from… I would not say there was foul play…Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager - Eskom
We’ve got a lot of oil; the transformer is full of oil…Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager - Eskom
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf1706/jvdwolf170600260/81287396-air-pollution-from-power-plant-chimneys-.jpg
