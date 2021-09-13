Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries
VEGA School is offering 702 listeners the opportunity to feed their passion while paying the bills comfortably.
The branding and marketing institution is giving listeners the chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.
Dr Carla Enslin, one of the founding members of Vega School and Head of Postgraduate Studies joins John Perlman to chat more about this exciting opportunity.
https://www.facebook.com/VegaSchool/posts/10160019398934175
The BA in Strategic Brand Communications will assist any individual who's analytically and creatively minded to lean into messaging and planning how brand messages can engage customers and translate into creative concepts. The BCom, which has focus on the brand and how it actually essentially, accountable activates itself across an entire value chain of activity, would then address strategy concepts of the organisation.Dr Carla Enslin, co-founding member of Vega School and Head of Postgraduate Studies
Listen to the interview below to hear how you can enter to win the bursary...
