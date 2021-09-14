SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 85K as 125 people die from virus
One hundred and twenty-five people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,002.
The Health Department has recorded 2,640 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 860, 835.
RELATED: SA records 3,961 COVID-19 infections and 126 people succumb to virus
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 671, 322 with a recovery rate of 93,4%.
The government says so far, 14,922,954 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
