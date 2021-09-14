[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert
A former police constable from Tembisa was arrested after allegedly asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister and five children.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was allegedly caught on camera explaining how her sister and five children should be killed.
Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years and netting over R1.4 million in insurance policies.
The case is currently being heard at the Palm Ridge High Court on the East Rand.
Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story.
It is alleged that Ndlovu contacted Njabulo Mkhize in 2018, who she wanted to murder her sister and her five children in Bushbuckridge. Mkhize was disturbed and reported Ndlovu to the police.Naledi Shange, Reporter - TimesLive
A sting operation was set up and the hitman told the court that he was disturbed because beside wanting to kill her sister, Ndlovu wanted her sister's five children the youngest being five months to be killed for her benefit, Shange adds.
Labuschagne says Ndlovu can be regarded as a serial murderer.
Watch the shocking video below:
Listen below to the full conversation:
