[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
Former police constable accused of insuring family members and orchestrating their murders & receiving payouts apears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:10
The man accused murdering Tshegofatso Pule appears in court to reapply for bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Police Minister, Bheki Cele visits KZN following Inanda shooting that claimed the lives of three women affiliated with the ANC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:23
A seven-month-old baby who was kidnapped in Observatory Cape Town , was reunited with his mother - Police are probing a hijacking.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
Audio: Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says reviving SA’s economy to take centre stage at Cabinet Lekgotla.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
What you and your employees need to know about the distribution of death/group life benefits when an employee passes away.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration
Today at 12:41
Reports have emerged that Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 had advised for the return to the normal hours of alcohol trade.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 12:45
Satsa rallies behind BLSA to get SA removed from the redlist.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 12:56
Court orders that the remains of Robert Mugabe be exhumed and reburied at the national heroes' shrine in the capital city.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nqaba Matshazi - Journlaist Based in Zimbabwe.
Today at 18:13
African Rainbow Capital continuous to invest and bets on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
No Items to show
Latest Local
COVID-19 denies interns opportunity to experience real-work situations Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek says while online internships prepare you for the reality o... 14 September 2021 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story. 14 September 2021 7:52 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 85K as 125 people die from virus The Health Department says 2,640 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours were recorded. 14 September 2021 6:49 AM
View all Local
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored? Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruli... 14 September 2021 11:28 AM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:12 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert

14 September 2021 7:52 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story.

A former police constable from Tembisa was arrested after allegedly asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister and five children.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was allegedly caught on camera explaining how her sister and five children should be killed.

Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years and netting over R1.4 million in insurance policies.

The case is currently being heard at the Palm Ridge High Court on the East Rand.

Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story.

It is alleged that Ndlovu contacted Njabulo Mkhize in 2018, who she wanted to murder her sister and her five children in Bushbuckridge. Mkhize was disturbed and reported Ndlovu to the police.

Naledi Shange, Reporter - TimesLive

A sting operation was set up and the hitman told the court that he was disturbed because beside wanting to kill her sister, Ndlovu wanted her sister's five children the youngest being five months to be killed for her benefit, Shange adds.

Labuschagne says Ndlovu can be regarded as a serial murderer.

Watch the shocking video below:

Listen below to the full conversation:




COVID-19 denies interns opportunity to experience real-work situations

14 September 2021 11:36 AM

Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek says while online internships prepare you for the reality of work, you don't see how people handle conflict.

Read More

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 85K as 125 people die from virus

14 September 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department says 2,640 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours were recorded.

Read More

EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant

13 September 2021 6:05 PM

Why are there thousands of vacant teacher posts yet to be filled in the Eastern Cape public school sector?

Read More

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space

13 September 2021 5:18 PM

Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the residents can't pass.

Read More

Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police

13 September 2021 1:35 PM

Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the deaths of over 140 mental health patients in 2016 after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities.

Read More

Gauteng Phase 2 online admission applications going smoothly despite early snag

13 September 2021 1:25 PM

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona more than 60,000 applications are successful, the majority of them from parents applying for Grade 1.

Read More

Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

13 September 2021 11:02 AM

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

Read More

SA records 3,961 COVID-19 infections and 126 people succumb to virus

13 September 2021 7:46 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 84,877 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

12 September 2021 8:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine passports.

Read More

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

12 September 2021 8:00 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

UK to vaccinate over 12s against COVID

14 September 2021 11:04 AM

Reviving SA’s economy to take centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla

14 September 2021 11:02 AM

Investigation under way after woman's car set alight outside Benoni creche

14 September 2021 10:49 AM

