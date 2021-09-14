[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them
Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them
Social media is talking after a groom at his own wedding asked his fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them.
Watch the beautiful video below:
At his own wedding, this groom made a surprise proposal.— Goodable (@Goodable) September 13, 2021
It's not what you think.
He got down on one knee — and asked his fiancée's two daughters if he could legally adopt them.
Get out the tissues... ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/XmmiY1n01Z
