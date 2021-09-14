Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral
A Facebook user, Djo BaNkuna took to Facebook to decry the request he got from the Tshwane Metro Police Department to get rid of the vegetable patch outside his home.
RELATED: Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space
South Africans have now banded together to plant cabbages outside their homes as no one knows the rules.
Click here to read the whole story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More