COVID-19 denies interns opportunity to experience real-work situations
COVID-19 has brought significant changes to every corner of our lives and society. The higher education system, specifically in tourism, events, and hospitality has to adapt to changes brought by the current pandemic and move away from traditional classroom settings to online classrooms. This change impacts many aspects of the student learning environment, particularly the courses that contain field experiences such as student internship programmes.
According to Glassdoor research, half of all internships (52%) in the US were cancelled since the coronavirus crisis began. While all industries showed declines in internship openings the travel and tourism sectors had dropped 92% since March 2020. Many companies canceled their internships due to budget constraints or an inability to move to an online format. Others pivoted to virtual or remote internships as a replacement.
Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek has more.
It depends from industry to industry. Many internships went virtual where possible. A lot of organisations employ you for one year, that is why they went online because you have a contract. They give you exposure, an opportunity to identify potential to employ on a permanent basis.Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach
The positive is that they prepare you for the pressure of work. The negative is that they don't see how you handle conflict. Communication is key, it is important for people to know that you now have to be more motivated, internal motivation coming from yourself.Anja van Beek - Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach
Listen below for the full interview...
