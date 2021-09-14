Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

Today at 12:05 Former police constable accused of insuring family members and orchestrating their murders & receiving payouts apears in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.

125 125

Today at 12:10 The man accused murdering Tshegofatso Pule appears in court to reapply for bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Police Minister, Bheki Cele visits KZN following Inanda shooting that claimed the lives of three women affiliated with the ANC. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

125 125

Today at 12:23 A seven-month-old baby who was kidnapped in Observatory Cape Town , was reunited with his mother - Police are probing a hijacking. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:27 Audio: Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says reviving SA’s economy to take centre stage at Cabinet Lekgotla. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 What you and your employees need to know about the distribution of death/group life benefits when an employee passes away. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration

125 125

Today at 12:41 Reports have emerged that Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 had advised for the return to the normal hours of alcohol trade. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 12:45 Satsa rallies behind BLSA to get SA removed from the redlist. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:56 Court orders that the remains of Robert Mugabe be exhumed and reburied at the national heroes' shrine in the capital city. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nqaba Matshazi - Journlaist Based in Zimbabwe.

125 125

Today at 18:13 African Rainbow Capital continuous to invest and bets on SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

125 125