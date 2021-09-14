Woman accused of murdering 6 relatives denies any involvement





JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer accused of orchestrating the murders of several family members has denied involvement in the crimes in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Video footage emerged this week purportedly showing Nomia Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out.

The arrangement was thwarted, and her sister is expected to take the witness stand to give insight into her narrow escape.

The State alleges that Ndlovu - a former police officer - has claimed over R1.4 million from insurance policies over the years paid out over the murders of six family members.

#NomiaNdlovu is also accused of planning her mother and sisters murder's for insurance payouts. pic.twitter.com/O9kVGIoVvQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2021

