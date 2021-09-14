South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'
Business Leadership South Africa has been working hard to try and get our country off the UK red list. South Africa is still one of the countries on the United Kingdom's red list for travel to that country, which means that extra restrictions are in place to reduce the introduction and transmission of new COVID-19 variants.
The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa, has also been playing their part.
READ: It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost has more.
We have been hard at it behind the scenes, lobbying since May. The UK has taken an anachronistic view on not keeping with the science and following that through. They still have a rather time-bound view on the beta variant which is basically non-existent in South Africa.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We are in the same boat as the UK. We are a third of their cases and we are well out of our third wave.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We've basically been engaging with politicians in the UK and sharing this information with them. There are a number of sympathetic voices and through them, we're hoping to carry that message to those around the prime minister.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Support from the Business Leadership South Africa this week and indeed from Minister Naledi Pandor during her interactions with her counterpart are incredibly welcomed.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
