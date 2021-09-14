ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretaries have been summoned to the Luthuli House headquarters to verify their councillor candidate lists in a bid to avoid last month’s embarrassment when the party missed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s deadline.
Eyewitness News has seen a memorandum from ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, stating that the party’s secretariat had agreed to sit with the registration team to check all their lists.
The governing party failed to meet the electoral commission’s 23 August deadline and it has been granted the opportunity to fix this provided that the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application to the Constitutional Court for the candidate list to remain closed does not succeed.
When the ANC assessed the reasons it failed to meet last month’s deadline, it said that some in the party had procrastinated, leaving crucial tasks unattended.
Now in a memorandum from its deputy secretary-general, it has set up a timetable to address this issue in the coming days.
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.
With the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga set down for Wednesday, the Gauteng, Limpopo and Western Cape lists will be checked on Thursday and on Friday, the Northern and Eastern Cape, along with KwaZulu- Natal, where the ANC was adversely affected.
The ANC will still have to wait for a Constitutional Court challenge by the DA to see if it will get the green light to submit its candidate lists.
The IEC has set 21 September as the new deadline for submissions.
