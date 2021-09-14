Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes





The Athletics Foundation Trust has announced the launch of its Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary Programme in partnership with Endurocad and Stellenbosch High School.

Nine years ago the trust created a unique development programme to make a real difference in South Africa through education and athletics.

The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary Programme will be an expansion of the trust's national athletics bursary programme.

The programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes (grades 8-10 in 2022) from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.

These young athletes will achieve an all-round education by attending Stellenbosch High School and be trained by the world-class coaches in Stellenbosch.

John Perlman speaks to Elana van Zyl-Meyer for more on this.

This programme is an expansion of the Tuks Sports High School, where they are funding 90 athletics bursaries and have had great success over the last couple of years... So, now it's expanding to the south... Elana van Zyl-Meyer, founder and CEO of Endurocad

Listen to the interview below for more on how to apply.