'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - the financial backers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - have pointed a finger at Sahpra, accusing the health products' regulator of blocking the vaccine from being approved for use in South Africa.
Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute’, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world.
John Perlman speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the accusation and the research the centre did into the clinical trials.
Our study as a whole basically comes to the conclusion that, while Sputnik may be a great vaccine, we have no way of knowing that because there isn't the kind of reporting in the traditional way that we learn about research and how new scientific knowledge comes into the world. There are so many of those layers that haven't been adhered to, so we actually wouldn't really know how good it is from what's available publicly at the moment.Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
We also found a lot of concern about how the vaccine trial was run...Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Listen to the full interview below...
