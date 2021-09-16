Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Branding expert Andy Rice feels strongly that advertising agencies should ensure their own staff is part of their target audience.
On this week's edition of Heroes and Zeros he awards two advertising hero awards, both to agencies that are recognising their employees.
Staff are potentially the most important per capita individuals in the market out there.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Net#work BBDO says its leadership team had a "meltdown" when they moved into brand-new offices and started unpacking their haul of 27 years' worth of advertising awards.
Rather than displaying these in glass cabinets as ad agencies do, they decided to melt down the trophies and "remagine how we could put them in the hands of the 670 employees that helped build this company”.
"Cannes, Loeries, Prisms, D&ADS, LIAs, New York Festivals, Bookmarks One Shows… melted down into liquid metal and reimagined."
The metal is being turned into numbered tribute pendants for the 670 people who have worked at the agency over 27 years, from the tea maker to the bookkeeper, the agency says.
Yeah, we’re having a meltdown. If you’ve worked with us, you shouldn’t be shocked. #ThePeopleThePeopleThePeople #NetworkBBDO pic.twitter.com/AZO6PEdUyv— Network BBDO (@NetworkBBDO) September 13, 2021
They decided to honour the fact that there are people in the background behind the scenes who are contributing to those creative awards, and not just the creative duo of art director and writer...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It does ensure that the staff are considered to be part of the total agency...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice's second hero is existing agency CWDi that has rebranded itself as Happy Friday with the focus on staff "happiness".
Listen to Rice on The Money Shows's Heroes and Zeros slot (hero awards at 3:10):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jatuporn1979/jatuporn19791203/jatuporn1979120300038/12756429-foundry-molten-metal-poured-from-ladle-for-casting.jpg
More from Business
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company
From security flaws to space toursRead More
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA
Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management).Read More
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king
Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.Read More
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu
Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.Read More
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu
Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not believe it will last very long as the governing party.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration
Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range.Read More
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes
The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from underdeveloped areas where there are few resources or opportunities to develop their athletic and academic abilities.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries
Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management.Read More
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.Read More
More from Opinion
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association
Victim Mulalo says they also took R400, a spare wheel and everything in the car boot. Police have arrested one suspect.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.Read More
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice
The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021.Read More
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public pay their bills.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court
Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.Read More
Damon Galgot's mom calls in to win prize about her son's Booker Prize nomination
In a bizarre What's The Question by Outsurance moment, a famous author's mother calls into 702, gets through and gets the correct answer.Read More
Should children be vaccinated for COVID-19?
Senior epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha reflects on administering the coronavirus vaccine on young people.Read More
SA records 4,667 COVID-19 infections and 166 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 85,468 since the start of the pandemic.Read More