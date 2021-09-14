Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
Government has launched an online portal to help businesses claim for property damage and losses sustained during the July unrest.
As part of the relief package announced on 25 July, a range of measures are being implemented by national and provincial governments to help affected small and medium businesses rebuild.
A government statement says the business loss registration portal will collect data to better coordinate these relief measures now and in future.
The government launches a registration portal for the registration of businesses that were affected by the unrest which took place during 9-19 July 2021. Full statement click here: https://t.co/5wDMcj9opv pic.twitter.com/1nIfPwgyNm— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 13, 2021
Government has launched a portal for businesses affected by the July 2021 unrests. Please see below for more information. @GovernmentZA #businessportal pic.twitter.com/yCiPgkEKXj— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 14, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General of National Treasury.
At the moment what we're doing is simply trying to register those businesses that have suffered some losses during the period 9-19th July, at the height of the unrest.Ishmail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The idea really is that while Sasria does covers the insured businesses, many businesses are small and uninsured. We've been talking to colleagues in government and it doesn't look like we've got a real, comprehensive picture of the number of businesses in the different areas that have been affected...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
Momoniat compares it to a survey which will help Treasury gauge the extent of the problem and also encourage informal businesses to become part of the system.
He emphasizes that they don't want to exclude anyone and the information will be used "to nudge" people to the doors they should be knocking on for support.
The portal allows us then to determine how to improve the current support mechanisms.Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The issue is how can we incentivize more people to register and get known within the system. Also, it will be an interesting exercise because we've never tried to get, say, all the businesses in township areas...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
The main objective is, how can we get these businesses to go back to doing the business they did before.Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
RELATED: Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting'
State-owned Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that provides cover against risks such as civil unres
And it is unable to cover all of the costs of the July riots.
Right at the start the President himself came out with the statement to say that government will stand behind Sasria. We realised that they'd probably exceed their resources in trying to assist companies, and we didn't want that to be a constraint. We allocated R3.9 billion more [for now]...Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury
Visit relief4sa.co.za to register on the portal.
You can also contact the call centre on toll free number 080 006 00850.
Listen to the interview with Momoniat on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'
Bruce Whitfield interview co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town.Read More
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.Read More
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.Read More
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?
Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
More from Local
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).Read More
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'
Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
A will cannot govern how death benefits get paid out - Momentum
Momentum Corporate advice and administration senior consultant Shameer Chothia reflects on employee death benefits and wills.Read More
South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost acknowledges the efforts of Business Leadership South Africa and Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.Read More
Woman accused of murdering 6 relatives denies any involvement
Video footage emerged this week purportedly showing Nomia Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out.Read More
COVID-19 denies interns opportunity to experience real-work situations
Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek says while online internships prepare you for the reality of work, you don't see how people handle conflict.Read More
[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert
Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 85K as 125 people die from virus
The Health Department says 2,640 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours were recorded.Read More