Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims





Martha Dladla, a single mother who owns a dental therapy practice in Vosloorus, Gauteng was shattered when she found her business was burnt down during the looting and violence.

Government has launched an online portal to help businesses claim for property damage and losses sustained during the July unrest.

As part of the relief package announced on 25 July, a range of measures are being implemented by national and provincial governments to help affected small and medium businesses rebuild.

A government statement says the business loss registration portal will collect data to better coordinate these relief measures now and in future.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General of National Treasury.

At the moment what we're doing is simply trying to register those businesses that have suffered some losses during the period 9-19th July, at the height of the unrest. Ishmail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

The idea really is that while Sasria does covers the insured businesses, many businesses are small and uninsured. We've been talking to colleagues in government and it doesn't look like we've got a real, comprehensive picture of the number of businesses in the different areas that have been affected... Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Momoniat compares it to a survey which will help Treasury gauge the extent of the problem and also encourage informal businesses to become part of the system.

He emphasizes that they don't want to exclude anyone and the information will be used "to nudge" people to the doors they should be knocking on for support.

The portal allows us then to determine how to improve the current support mechanisms. Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

The issue is how can we incentivize more people to register and get known within the system. Also, it will be an interesting exercise because we've never tried to get, say, all the businesses in township areas... Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

The main objective is, how can we get these businesses to go back to doing the business they did before. Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

State-owned Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that provides cover against risks such as civil unres

And it is unable to cover all of the costs of the July riots.

Right at the start the President himself came out with the statement to say that government will stand behind Sasria. We realised that they'd probably exceed their resources in trying to assist companies, and we didn't want that to be a constraint. We allocated R3.9 billion more [for now]... Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Visit relief4sa.co.za to register on the portal.

You can also contact the call centre on toll free number 080 006 00850.

