Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus

15 September 2021 6:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic.

Three hundred people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,302 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 3,699 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 864, 535.

RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 85K as 125 people die from virus

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 688, 692 with a recovery rate of 93,9%.

The government says so far, 15,188,787 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.




Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication?

15 September 2021 7:56 AM

The initiative known as Pharmacist-Initiated Management of ART or PIMART has been opposed by many doctors.

Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

14 September 2021 8:46 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

14 September 2021 5:27 PM

Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world.

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

A will cannot govern how death benefits get paid out - Momentum

14 September 2021 1:25 PM

Momentum Corporate advice and administration senior consultant Shameer Chothia reflects on employee death benefits and wills.

South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'

14 September 2021 1:17 PM

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost acknowledges the efforts of Business Leadership South Africa and Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

Woman accused of murdering 6 relatives denies any involvement

14 September 2021 11:59 AM

Video footage emerged this week purportedly showing Nomia Ndlovu arranging a hit on her sister with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out.

COVID-19 denies interns opportunity to experience real-work situations

14 September 2021 11:36 AM

Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek says while online internships prepare you for the reality of work, you don't see how people handle conflict.

[VIDEO] Former cop ordering hit on sister can be called serial murderer - Expert

14 September 2021 7:52 AM

Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine Gerard Labuschagne and TimesLive reporter Naledi Shange reflect on the story.

