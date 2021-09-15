SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus





Three hundred people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 85,302 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 3,699 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 864, 535.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2, 688, 692 with a recovery rate of 93,9%.

The government says so far, 15,188,787 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.