[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them

Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a bizarre moment of goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: