Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Joburg call center line is down how
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson for City of Johannesburg
Today at 15:16
EWN: Judge Hlophe to interdict National Assembly Speaker to stop impeachment process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
EWN : Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu enters second day of her testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:50
Ekurhuleni valuation challenge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marina Constans, Director of BBM Attorneys and Chairperson of the Resident's Action Group in Bedford
Today at 16:20
Life insurance scams
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 16:50
Experts warn of Gauteng residents to brace being without water for while
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Discovery Business Insurance has launched a campaign which celebrates this - #RestaurantReDiscovery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks looting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:13
BAT's alleged delinquent activities to mute competitors have been thrust in the spotlight again by the BBC, but the company refutes these claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf - Director at The Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Incoming Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith says Djo 'Cabbage Bandit' Nkuna's motive is not as pure as he makes it out t... 15 September 2021 2:35 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Matric exam time-table amended to accommodate local government elections Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga is ideal to start with the English paper while people are still fresh ra... 15 September 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensur... 15 September 2021 11:02 AM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
African National Congress
Ferial Haffajee
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Blunders

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

Let's take a step back and examine some of the blunders and mishaps that have occurred during the Ramaphosa presidency. There are a few examples we can draw on, and we welcome your contributions too. Maybe it is the current electoral mess the governing party finds itself in. How about the recent political unrest and violent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng?

This weekend we heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light for former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole despite the parole board finding he didn’t meet the requirements. And of course how can we forget the initial delays to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout earlier this year? Is President Ramaphosa being compromised by the team he has built around him or is he solely to blame for the aforementioned blunders.

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee has more.

Some years ago former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said that we have invested far too much power in our president under our Constitution. That invest a single person with so much authority almost set them up for failure and let to democratic imbalances.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

One of the reasons things went haywire is because the former president Jacob Zuma just had this unbelievable levers of power that he could manipulate. That will come out when the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report is made public later this year.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

What are some of the blunders that come to mind under Ramaphosa?

Lets first do those awful eight days in July. The President had in his hands the high-level report on how to fix intelligence by Sydney Mufamadi, who is now his national security adviser. Unfortunately he didn't make the changes, intelligence was woefully unprepared for what happened to us.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Three more major scandals have been added to that: PPE, The National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes. There may well be a couple of others. These are definitely own goals. I think with the President's supporters and the people surrounding him - it is the biggest Presidency we've had in a long time - you would expect efficiency, but sometimes I think the President's advisers are unable to tell him the truth that perhaps you have to me faster or that the long game doesn't work, that perhaps your politics of accommodation is not great for the country.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Will he get a second if he is a passive president when action is required? I think we haven't done badly at managing the COVID-19 pandemic as it showed up in South Africa and yet I look at his colleagues in the BRICS club, Brazil being an absolute disaster, Russia not too badly managed but India has really run away from the authority of thaat prime minister.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

We were very slow out of the blocks, what we know now with the value of hindsight is that the health minister of the time, Zweli Mkhize, who I thought did a good job, actually had his eye on other matters. If you look at the structure of the Presidency, it is another centralisation of the power of authority in there.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The National Coronavirus Command Council operates outside the Presidency and, yes, it should have been more on top of things...Under Thabo Mbeki we got briefed all the time, weekly briefings at the Union Buildings and we really had sense of government and accountability.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen below for the full interview...




15 September 2021 11:54 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
African National Congress
Ferial Haffajee
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Blunders

More from Politics

ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of the municipal polls, took issue with Hlomane Chauke, accusing him of lying about the committee’s resolutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

14 September 2021 11:28 AM

Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

13 September 2021 11:26 AM

The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it have to offer?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

13 September 2021 11:02 AM

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

13 September 2021 7:31 AM

SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi

10 September 2021 2:44 PM

This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch

10 September 2021 1:54 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor

10 September 2021 7:49 AM

Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden

Local

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Politics

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

EWN Highlights

WCED backs Basic Education Dept's move to adjust matric exam timetable

15 September 2021 2:42 PM

Niehaus doesn't represent ANC staff - party's employee representative committee

15 September 2021 2:34 PM

Despite recess, MPs processing special appropriations bill for COVID, July riots

15 September 2021 2:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA