Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency





Let's take a step back and examine some of the blunders and mishaps that have occurred during the Ramaphosa presidency. There are a few examples we can draw on, and we welcome your contributions too. Maybe it is the current electoral mess the governing party finds itself in. How about the recent political unrest and violent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng?

This weekend we heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light for former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole despite the parole board finding he didn’t meet the requirements. And of course how can we forget the initial delays to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout earlier this year? Is President Ramaphosa being compromised by the team he has built around him or is he solely to blame for the aforementioned blunders.

Some years ago former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said that we have invested far too much power in our president under our Constitution. That invest a single person with so much authority almost set them up for failure and let to democratic imbalances. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

One of the reasons things went haywire is because the former president Jacob Zuma just had this unbelievable levers of power that he could manipulate. That will come out when the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report is made public later this year. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

What are some of the blunders that come to mind under Ramaphosa?

Lets first do those awful eight days in July. The President had in his hands the high-level report on how to fix intelligence by Sydney Mufamadi, who is now his national security adviser. Unfortunately he didn't make the changes, intelligence was woefully unprepared for what happened to us. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Three more major scandals have been added to that: PPE, The National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes. There may well be a couple of others. These are definitely own goals. I think with the President's supporters and the people surrounding him - it is the biggest Presidency we've had in a long time - you would expect efficiency, but sometimes I think the President's advisers are unable to tell him the truth that perhaps you have to me faster or that the long game doesn't work, that perhaps your politics of accommodation is not great for the country. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Will he get a second if he is a passive president when action is required? I think we haven't done badly at managing the COVID-19 pandemic as it showed up in South Africa and yet I look at his colleagues in the BRICS club, Brazil being an absolute disaster, Russia not too badly managed but India has really run away from the authority of thaat prime minister. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

We were very slow out of the blocks, what we know now with the value of hindsight is that the health minister of the time, Zweli Mkhize, who I thought did a good job, actually had his eye on other matters. If you look at the structure of the Presidency, it is another centralisation of the power of authority in there. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The National Coronavirus Command Council operates outside the Presidency and, yes, it should have been more on top of things...Under Thabo Mbeki we got briefed all the time, weekly briefings at the Union Buildings and we really had sense of government and accountability. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

