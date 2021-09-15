How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former police constable accused of insuring family members and orchestrating their murders & receiving payouts apears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:10
Embattled Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, heads to court in a bid to stop his impeachment proceedings and to challnage his suspension.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:15
Helen Suzman Foundation challanges Zuma's medical parole by launching an urgent application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 12:23
Axxed ANC Member, Carl Niehaus presses on with fraud, corruption charges against ANC top brass.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
1,360,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson arrived late Monday night in SA but there is still a shortage.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:37
Matric examination time-table has been amended to accommodate local government elections.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
A man who planted vegetables on the side of the road to help his wife feed poor communities in the tshwane has been fined R1500.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mahamba - Spokesperson at Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department
Today at 12:52
Reports have emerged that BAT sabotaged competitors in South Africa and in Zimbabwe, and paid a bribe to the late former president Robert Mugabe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:56
Court orders that Mugabe's body be exhumed and reburied in Harare.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Incoming Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication? The initiative known as Pharmacist-Initiated Management of ART or PIMART has been opposed by many doctors. 15 September 2021 7:56 AM
SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic. 15 September 2021 6:33 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
View all Local
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensur... 15 September 2021 11:02 AM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that's how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women's Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here's how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

15 September 2021 11:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

This past weekend, three women were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting suspected to be politically motivated at an ANC Branch meeting in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

Local government elections are known to be a volatile period with killings common in some parts of the country as contestation over positions heat up.

Sadly, however, innocent people like the three women killed can be caught in the crossfire of these battles.

Can the safety of the public be guaranteed and what is government doing to ensure it?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.

If you look at the period since 2019 and what happened this past weekend, there's been a decline in terms of the incidents related to political killings because of the task team which is led nationally and has made a lot of inroads.

Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security

Intelligence has done a lot of work. There have been a lot of inkabis [hitmen] that have been arrested. The modus operandi is quite complicated and complex because when you arrest inkabis, sometimes they just get instructions, they don't know who's the person giving them instructions.

Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security

What happens is that underneath your door you get a certain instruction with money and the person that you must take out. Now, they don't know who is the person behind it. That's why there's a lot of inkabis that are not hiding the mastermind, but some of them are beginning to direct some of the investigations that are being done by the task team and I think the inroads that we are making and the decline since 2019 to date... do indicate that we may need to deploy more boots on the ground...

Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security

Listen to the full interview below...




Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

15 September 2021 11:54 AM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health Laboratory Services and Digital Vibes.

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

14 September 2021 11:28 AM

Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruling or opposition parties.

We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan

13 September 2021 11:26 AM

The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it have to offer?

Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs

13 September 2021 11:02 AM

Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s secretary general

Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO

13 September 2021 7:31 AM

SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate.

Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi

10 September 2021 2:44 PM

This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy.

Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch

10 September 2021 1:54 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.

It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor

10 September 2021 7:49 AM

10 September 2021 7:49 AM

Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status.

Only three political parties declared receiving donations

10 September 2021 7:23 AM

My Vote Counts political party funding researcher Robyn Pasensie reflects on the declaration by some parties.

