How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?
This past weekend, three women were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting suspected to be politically motivated at an ANC Branch meeting in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
Local government elections are known to be a volatile period with killings common in some parts of the country as contestation over positions heat up.
Sadly, however, innocent people like the three women killed can be caught in the crossfire of these battles.
Can the safety of the public be guaranteed and what is government doing to ensure it?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the elections.
If you look at the period since 2019 and what happened this past weekend, there's been a decline in terms of the incidents related to political killings because of the task team which is led nationally and has made a lot of inroads.Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security
Intelligence has done a lot of work. There have been a lot of inkabis [hitmen] that have been arrested. The modus operandi is quite complicated and complex because when you arrest inkabis, sometimes they just get instructions, they don't know who's the person giving them instructions.Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security
What happens is that underneath your door you get a certain instruction with money and the person that you must take out. Now, they don't know who is the person behind it. That's why there's a lot of inkabis that are not hiding the mastermind, but some of them are beginning to direct some of the investigations that are being done by the task team and I think the inroads that we are making and the decline since 2019 to date... do indicate that we may need to deploy more boots on the ground...Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security
Listen to the full interview below...
