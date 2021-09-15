How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

Today at 12:05 Former police constable accused of insuring family members and orchestrating their murders & receiving payouts apears in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.

Today at 12:10 Embattled Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, heads to court in a bid to stop his impeachment proceedings and to challnage his suspension. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation

Today at 12:15 Helen Suzman Foundation challanges Zuma's medical parole by launching an urgent application. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation

Today at 12:23 Axxed ANC Member, Carl Niehaus presses on with fraud, corruption charges against ANC top brass. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 1,360,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson arrived late Monday night in SA but there is still a shortage. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 12:37 Matric examination time-table has been amended to accommodate local government elections. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

Today at 12:41 A man who planted vegetables on the side of the road to help his wife feed poor communities in the tshwane has been fined R1500. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isaac Mahamba - Spokesperson at Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department

Today at 12:52 Reports have emerged that BAT sabotaged competitors in South Africa and in Zimbabwe, and paid a bribe to the late former president Robert Mugabe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars

Today at 12:56 Court orders that Mugabe’s body be exhumed and reburied in Harare. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

