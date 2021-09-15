Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity … but cash is king.

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Former police constable accused of insuring family members and orchestrating their murders & receiving payouts apears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:10
Embattled Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, heads to court in a bid to stop his impeachment proceedings and to challnage his suspension.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:15
Helen Suzman Foundation challanges Zuma's medical parole by launching an urgent application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 12:23
Axxed ANC Member, Carl Niehaus presses on with fraud, corruption charges against ANC top brass.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
1,360,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson arrived late Monday night in SA but there is still a shortage.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:37
Matric examination time-table has been amended to accommodate local government elections.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
A man who planted vegetables on the side of the road to help his wife feed poor communities in the tshwane has been fined R1500.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mahamba - Spokesperson at Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department
Today at 12:52
Reports have emerged that BAT sabotaged competitors in South Africa and in Zimbabwe, and paid a bribe to the late former president Robert Mugabe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 12:56
Court orders that Mugabe’s body be exhumed and reburied in Harare.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Incoming Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication? The initiative known as Pharmacist-Initiated Management of ART or PIMART has been opposed by many doctors. 15 September 2021 7:56 AM
SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic. 15 September 2021 6:33 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
View all Local
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensur... 15 September 2021 11:02 AM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king

15 September 2021 11:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
absa cib
Matt Harcourt

Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.

Article by Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB.

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity … but cash is king.

Until you have run your own business or been tasked with managing the financial affairs of a high-growth entity, it will be hard to get a true appreciation of this oft-repeated business mantra. The events of 2020 have highlighted the reasons why vanity metrics in your business count for nothing and why you need the right tools in place to ensure you are measuring the right elements.

Picture: 123rf

With COVID-19 disrupting many of the traditional banking channels - including in-branch networks – having access to technology and the right banking partner has often proven to be the difference between success and failure for businesses on the continent.

As a bank, we are constantly being challenged by our clients to develop and rollout integrated digital solutions that can help them do more business, more efficiently and across multiple technology channels including mobile phones and tablets.

The rapid adoption of our Absa Access solutions appears to be a sign that we are on the right track – we are not just building technology for the sake of technology but rather developing tools that solve real-world problems to address the rapidly evolving business environment.

Cash management is a perfect example: The lifeblood of every organisation is its ability to understand its financial position at any point in time and this includes understanding and efficiently managing its own cash conversion cycle (CCC). All the invoicing in the world counts for nothing if you are unable to convert it to cash in a cost-effective manner.

Absa Access offers key solutions in optimising our customers’ Cash Conversion Cycles starting with simplifying the bill receivables process for corporates. A corporate can now offer their clients the ability to pay their bills on our platform which decreases bill reconciliation challenges and improves liquidity management.

Cross-border trade on the African continent is expected to boom in the coming years as new trade zones are introduced and it becomes easier to move money and goods between African countries. As a forward-thinking bank, we have focused on developing solutions to assist companies that import products from suppliers in other countries and need simple solutions to make the required payments. Absa Access enables clients to initiate trade-related transactions, such as Letters of Credit to international suppliers, to apply for Foreign Exchange and to make international payments all on the same platform.

This integrated offering enables Absa corporate clients to have greater visibility and control of their financial obligations at any time and from anywhere, a proposition that is superior to the brick-and-mortar option that has dominated banking for decades.

Corporate customers have taken this adoption of technology one step further, asking their bank to integrate into their systems to harness efficiencies and enhance their control environment.

Digital platforms provide banks with a far more efficient way to scale. Banks are investing in the architecture needed to host more services in order to reduce their own operating costs while ensuring they cater for clients that expect more services to be provided online. Failure to do so by banks with longstanding heritage and legacy could mean losing customers to FinTech companies or new digital-first banks.

At Absa, we have embraced this innovative path and have focused a lot of effort over the last couple of years on finding solutions that put customer experience at the heart of our transformation plans. The approach we have followed includes some key partnerships, as well as investment in strong technical skills for in-house developed technology.

One of the key items that many in digital banking circles are debating is whether the shift to digital channels is a pandemic inspired or motivated trend or whether it will become a more permanent part of banking interaction with corporate clients.

In February 2021, consulting house Accenture released a report following 47000 interviews with consumers globally and there was a telling quote from Jigyasa Singh, Technology Managing Director for Accenture Africa where he notes:

"The pandemic-inspired increase in digital engagement is a double-edged sword for banks. While it has allowed them to serve customers efficiently throughout the pandemic – and advanced their digital strategies by up to five years in some cases – it has pushed them to launch solutions that are functionally adequate but devoid of emotion. To forge strong customer connections, banks must reimagine the digital services they provide and make those connections more personal and relevant."

This is where we believe that Absa and our suite of digital products intersect perfectly with our skilled banking and sectoral specialists. We have been able to couple innovative technology solutions while using big data analytics to provide insight to our corporate clients around their business and customer behaviour. We can take a business challenge and then provide an integrated technology and finance solution that fits the business requirements.

The boom in mobile telecommunications has resulted in the digital banking revolution in Africa being more pronounced, and we at Absa believe that we have developed solutions that don’t pander to vanity metrics but rather allow you to make better-informed decisions about your business.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king




15 September 2021 11:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
absa cib
Matt Harcourt

More from Business

Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog

14 September 2021 8:46 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims

14 September 2021 7:46 PM

The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here'

14 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 2:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

13 September 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

13 September 2021 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash'

13 September 2021 6:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 5:43 PM

Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

13 September 2021 6:00 AM

Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Politics

How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season?

Politics

Should pharmacists prescribe and initiate HIV medication?

Local

EWN Highlights

Vosloorus residents protest over Eskom's load reduction

15 September 2021 11:26 AM

EU chief pledges extra 100 mn euros in aid for Afghanistan

15 September 2021 10:45 AM

IS bride says prepared to face terror charges in UK

15 September 2021 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA